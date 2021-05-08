KRG allocates more than 4.5 billion dinars for patients with thalassemia

Shafaq News / More than four billion dinars have been allocated for patients with thalassemia, Kurdistan’s Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji said, on Saturday.

Barzanji announced in a ceremony that the construction of 3500 square meters of thalassemia hospital facilities in Erbil has completed.

“The number of patients with Thalassemia is increasing; therefore, KRG has allocated more than 4.5 billion dinars to specialized hospitals to secure their treatment including bone marrow transplant.

Barzanji called on citizens and all civil organizations to conduct national awareness campaigns on this disease.

In turn, Governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw, stressed the importance of this 180-rooms hospital project, "We are in dire need to complete this project, as there are currently more than 1,200 patients thalassemia in Erbil, out of more than four thousand patients throughout the region.”

Thalassemia is a blood disorder passed down through families (inherited) in which the body makes an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin. The disorder results in large numbers of red blood cells being destroyed, which leads to anemia.