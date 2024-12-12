KRG Health Minister attends Arab Health Ministers meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Minister of Health, Saman Hussein Mohammed, arrived in Baghdad on Thursday to participate in the 61st session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, Mohammed was received upon arrival by Wael al-Kubaisi, General Director of the Baghdad-Karkh Health Department.

The executive bureau of the Arab Health Ministers Council convened on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital to begin discussions on pressing health and humanitarian issues across the Arab world.

The agenda includes decisions and recommendations addressing health crises in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.

Additionally, the meeting aims to enhance Arab cooperation to develop healthcare systems, unify efforts to improve the regional health sector and address other critical topics.