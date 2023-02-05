KDP: some parties don't want the elections to be held

Shafaq News / The leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Serbest Lezkin, said that some parties are trying to hinder holding the elections this year.

Lezkin said in a speech he made earlier today that some parties are working against the KDP and do not want the elections this year, only to blame the KDP for the situation later.

He added that the party is following direct orders from the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to hold the elections.