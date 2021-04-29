KDP’s Head meets the Iraqi President in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met today, Thursday morning with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih in Pirmam.

Exclusive news to Shafaq News Agency reported that both Kurdistan’s President and Prime Minister will also meet with Saleh in Pirmam.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi President arrived in Erbil. He will meet Kurdish senior officials to discuss the internal situation in Kurdistan and Iraq, ways to unifying the speech of the Kurdish political forces, Erbil International Airport attack, and the ongoing preparations for October legislative elections.