Jamanki attack is a dangerous development, Kurdistan presidency says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-04T20:22:31+0000
Jamanki attack is a dangerous development, Kurdistan presidency says

Shafaq News / The Presidency of Kurdistan Region "strongly" condemned the attack carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Jamanki area of ​​Duhok governorate.

A statement by the region's presidency stripped the attack from any excuse and described it as is an attack on the life and security of the people and lands of Kurdistan.

He added that at a time when the people of Kurdistan were afflicted with many crises and problems, these harassments and tensions by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bring misery and suffering to the people of Kurdistan region and there is no victor.

The statement added that the region’s presidency renewed its assertion that the PKK must respect the constitutional entity of Kurdistan Region, the government and legitimate institutions in it.

The statement expressed condolences and solace to the family of the victim and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

