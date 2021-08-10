Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jalki residents call for help to preserve what remains of their livestock

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10T17:19:48+0000
Jalki residents call for help to preserve what remains of their livestock

Shafaq News/ A Christian village in Kurdistan Region called to save the rest of its livestock, which died in large numbers as a result of the Turkish bombing.

The headman of Jalki village in Duhok governorate told Shafaq News Agency that his village is now almost empty, as most families were forced to flee due to the Turkish bombing and the continuous clashes with the Kurdistan Workers Party.

He stressed that he returned alone to the village to check on those who remained in it to take care of their livestock, which is their only source of livelihood, noting that the border villages in Zakho and Amedi districts suffer from military operations and clashes that are renewed every now and then between the Turkish army and the PKK.

He explained that the village's residents had about 400 sheep and goats, but only 290 of them remained.

It should be noted that Jalki village, affiliated with Kani Masi district hosts no more than 20 families, who subsist on livestock and agriculture, but most of them were forced to flee.

The headman stressed the villagers' need for "a wooden bridge to cross the livestock. We have obtained official approvals, but they tell us that they do not have sufficient financial resources. That is why we appeal to the charitable organizations to help us and build this bridge to save what remains of our livestock."

related

PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 07:49:23
PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Turkish warplanes attack two villages in eastern Duhok

Date: 2021-02-15 11:33:27
Turkish warplanes attack two villages in eastern Duhok

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Date: 2021-01-23 13:44:06
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

PM Barzani from Duhok: The Region has witnessed a difficult year

Date: 2021-05-09 15:59:43
PM Barzani from Duhok: The Region has witnessed a difficult year

Turkish shelling ignites fires in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-07 06:02:30
Turkish shelling ignites fires in Duhok

The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-09-26 13:00:40
The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-17 10:45:02
Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Turkish aircraft target areas north of Duhok

Date: 2021-06-17 16:41:07
Turkish aircraft target areas north of Duhok