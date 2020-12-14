Report

Iraqi forces arrest five Kurdish journalists in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-14T16:45:36+0000
Shafaq News / the Iraqi forces arrested on Monday, five Kurdish journalists in Kirkuk Governorate, an informed source stated.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the journalists were detained by the Iraqi army in the village of Balkana in Kirkuk governorate.

The detainees are the correspondents of Standard website, Esta Media Network, Rozh news, Zhyan website and Anadolu Agency.

Kirkuk is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

The 30-page report examines a set of legal provisions relating to defamation and incitement that the authorities use against their critics, including journalists, activists and other opposition voices, calling for Iraqi parliamentarians to replace Criminal defamation articles in the penal code provide civil defamation penalties and amend laws that restrict freedom of expression in line with international law.

The report concluded that “Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s has an exceptional opportunity to address the restrictions imposed on freedom of expression more than ten years ago.”

