Iraqi forces arrest five Kurdish journalists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / the Iraqi forces arrested on Monday, five Kurdish journalists in Kirkuk Governorate, an informed source stated.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the journalists were detained by the Iraqi army in the village of Balkana in Kirkuk governorate.

The detainees are the correspondents of Standard website, Esta Media Network, Rozh news, Zhyan website and Anadolu Agency.

Kirkuk is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

