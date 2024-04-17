Iraqi airstrike kills five ISIS leaders in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi airstrike on Tuesday killed five ISIS leaders in the Wadi Chay area of Kirkuk, a security source said on Wednesday.

The airstrike, carried out by F-16 fighter jets, targeted a hideout used by the extremist group, according to the source.

Three of the slain leaders were identified as Kurds, including the military commanders for the Tuz Khurmato and Daquq districts and the deputy assistant responsible for finance in Kirkuk and Saladin.

"The airstrike was conducted following intelligence action and security coordination between the Baghdad Counter-Terrorism Directorate and the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate," the source added.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi Air Force had carried out two "successful" airstrikes within the East Saladin-Diyala Operations Command to target the hideout.

The statement added that according to accurate information, the operation resulted in the destruction of ISIS hideout and the killing of five members of the group.