Iraqi academy, Culture ministry host forum on Feyli Kurdish plight

Shafaq News/ A symposium focusing on the marginalized history and identity of the Feyli Kurdish community has been hosted by the Iraqi Scientific Academy and the Ministry of Culture’s Feyli Cultural House in Baghdad on Wednesday to mark the World Day for Cultural Diversity.

The event featured academic panels and historical research highlighting the Feyli Kurds’ persecution under past regimes and their role in shaping Iraq’s cultural heritage. Exhibits also showcased rare photographs, official documents, and regime-era decrees used to target the community, alongside literature on their language and traditions.

On the sidelines, Academy President Dr. Mohammed Hussein Al-Yasiri condemned the continued marginalization of Feyli Kurds, noting that despite Iraq’s political shifts, the group still lacks full legal and social recognition. He stressed the Academy’s repeated efforts to spotlight their plight and push for restitution, particularly regarding forced displacement, political exclusion, and confiscated property.