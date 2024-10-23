Iraq calls for rapid formation of Kurdistan Regional Government, urging respect for people's “free will”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Presidency called on political parties in the Kurdistan Region to expedite the formation of the new Kurdish Government following the legislative elections.

In a statement, the Presidency urged “all political parties to engage in constructive national dialogue to form a government focused on prioritizing the needs of the people, advancing reconstruction efforts, supporting economic recovery, and achieving sustainable development.”

“Elections are not only a fundamental constitutional duty but also a crucial pillar of our unified federal parliamentary democratic system, serving as a point of pride for all Iraqis,” it added.

The Presidency further called for "respecting the election results and the free will of the people," reaffirming its support for completing the constitutional and democratic process in the Region “to strengthen national unity and fulfill the aspirations of the people for development, prosperity, and progress.”

Notably, Kurdistan’s sixth Parliamentary elections took place on Sunday, where 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, five of which are reserved for minority groups.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.