Iraqi PM promises funding for Kurdistan Region Salaries after ongoing delay

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has promised to soon fund the salaries of employees and workers in the Kurdistan Region, following a nearly two-month delay, according to Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhawan Abdullah.

In a press conference held on Tuesday in Kirkuk, Abdullah revealed that he had multiple discussions with the Prime Minister this week, during which Al-Sudani assured that the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees would be funded.

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is currently in Baghdad to address various issues related to salary payments. Abdullah pointed out that some disputes have arisen with the Ministry of Finance regarding salaries, although he emphasized that these disputes lack legal basis.

Abdullah underscored the importance of timely salary payments. "the salaries are the people's livelihood and should be disbursed on schedule, just as they are for employees in other parts of Iraq."

He further mentioned that Kurdish ministers and officials are scheduled to meet in Baghdad early next week to discuss solutions for the ongoing salary payment issues in the Kurdistan Region.

Last Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) strongly criticized the federal government for failing to fund public sector salaries for nearly two consecutive months, stating there is no justification for the delay.

During a press conference in Halabja, Peshwa Horami, the KRG spokesperson, stated that the delay is not due to the rumored addition of 30,000 new employees to the payroll. Instead, he attributed the withholding of funds to political factors aimed at "starving the people of Kurdistan."

"There is no reasonable justification for the federal government to cut the salaries of Kurdistan's public employees for over 50 days…it is unjust," Horami said, lamenting that the situation violates the Iraqi constitution, a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, fundamental human rights, traditions, and political agreements.

Horami emphasized that the KRG has complied with all requests and observations from the federal government, particularly the Ministry of Finance.