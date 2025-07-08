Iraqi MP: Cabinet to discuss Kurdish pay crisis

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Council of Ministers will address the salary crisis in the Kurdistan Region during its regular session on July 8, a lawmaker revealed on Tuesday.

Sabah Sobhi, the MP from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News that the salary and oil disputes in the Region are on track to be resolved soon following a series of meetings between Baghdad and Erbil.

He pointed out that the crisis has persisted since the amendment of Article 12 in the Federal Budget Law, adding, “We hope the federal government will resolve the issue through legal and constitutional channels outlined in Articles 11 and 12.”

On Monday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Baghdad—the second visit in two weeks—as part of ongoing efforts to reach an agreement with the Iraqi government, delivering the Region’s formal response to the latest federal proposals.