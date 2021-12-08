Report

Iraqi Foreign Ministry briefs President Barzani on updates on the migration crisis

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-08T15:18:54+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Iraqi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nazar Al-Khairullah, in the Region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

Al-Khairullah presented a brief overview of his recent meetings with authorities in Europe on the issue of migration, following his talks with officials from the European Union on the status of migrants in Belarus and Poland.

The meeting touched upon the coordination and cooperation of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry with European countries to assist the migrants and their implications for Iraq's diplomatic relations.

