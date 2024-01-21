Iraqi Federal Supreme Court postpones ruling on Kurdistan employee salaries

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court (FSC) on Sunday postponed a ruling on the salaries of employees and workers in the Kurdistan Region, a semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq.

The FSC's chief justice, Jasim Mohammad Abboud, adjourned the hearing to February 18 to allow the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Finance to present their final arguments on the case.

The FSC had held a hearing earlier in the day to consider a request to order the defendants, Kurdistan Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab Nouri, to fully implement the Iraqi Federal Law on State and Public Sector Employees' Salaries No. 22 of 2008, especially Articles 6, 7, 8, and 9.

The request also sought to annul the decrees issued by the defendants to halt salary raises for the public servants in the region.

The case is being brought by a group of employees and workers in the Kurdistan Region who are seeking to have their salaries raised to the levels specified in the federal law. They argue that the regional government's decision to freeze salary increases is unconstitutional.