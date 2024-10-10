Iraqi Chambers of Commerce hold "fruitful" meeting with the Kurdistan Regional Government

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce held an economic meeting in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Umed Sabah, the head of the Region's Council of Ministers Diwan, stated at a press conference attended by a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "This meeting is part of the Regional Government's ongoing efforts to build the best relationship between the KRI and Iraq."

"The meeting was successful and fruitful, and the trade relationship between the two sides was discussed."

Sabah continued, "We previously met with the Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council, followed by a meeting between a delegation from the Region and the federal government," confirming, "We agreed to hold another meeting in the Region's Council of Ministers."

In turn, our correspondent noted that the meeting was attended by 19 heads of theIraqi Chambers of Commerce.