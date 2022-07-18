Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's highest court dismisses a complaint against funding the salaries of KRG's public servants

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-18T18:12:22+0000
Iraq's highest court dismisses a complaint against funding the salaries of KRG's public servants

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal supreme court has dismissed a complaint against the federal government deferring 200,000 million dinars in salaries to the public servants of the Kurdistan region.

The complaint filed against the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, demands the federal government refrain from sending the monthly payment.

The dismissal of the complaint enables the federal government to resume its contribution to the salaries of state employees in the region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pays 616 million dollars in salaries to the public servants. In addition to 138 million dollars from the federal government, the KRG funds the salaries with 350 million dollars from oil revenues.

related

Kurdistan's Parliament: Baghdad's decision about oil and gas is a "serious blow to the Iraqi federal system."

Date: 2022-02-16 06:03:47
Kurdistan's Parliament: Baghdad's decision about oil and gas is a "serious blow to the Iraqi federal system."

President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-02-16 13:42:11
President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

PM Barzani calls for reforming the Federal Supreme Court

Date: 2022-03-03 09:57:09
PM Barzani calls for reforming the Federal Supreme Court

KRG will not shun the oil and gas law, spokesperson says

Date: 2022-03-09 14:31:13
KRG will not shun the oil and gas law, spokesperson says