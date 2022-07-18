Iraq's highest court dismisses a complaint against funding the salaries of KRG's public servants

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal supreme court has dismissed a complaint against the federal government deferring 200,000 million dinars in salaries to the public servants of the Kurdistan region.

The complaint filed against the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, demands the federal government refrain from sending the monthly payment.

The dismissal of the complaint enables the federal government to resume its contribution to the salaries of state employees in the region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pays 616 million dollars in salaries to the public servants. In addition to 138 million dollars from the federal government, the KRG funds the salaries with 350 million dollars from oil revenues.