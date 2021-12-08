Report

Iraq’s PM in Erbil to discuss military coordination in confronting terrorism

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-08T06:52:15+0000
Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived on Wednesday in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

According to the "Kurdistan 24" channel, the Kurdish Prime Minister received Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation at Erbil International Airport.

The Channel stated that Barzani met with the Iraqi PM to discuss increasing coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi forces in confronting terrorism.

The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Jumaa Inad, and a high-ranking military delegation accompanied Al-Kadhimi on his visit.

