Iran’s first women’s Karate world gold goes to Kermanshah Kurdish athlete

Shafaq News – Cairo

Atusa Golshadnezhad, a Kurdish Iranian karate athlete from Kermanshah province, won Iran’s first gold medal in the women’s category at this year’s Karate World Championship in Egypt on Tuesday.

Representing Iran in the under-61 kg weight class, she delivered a dominant performance in the final against China’s Li Kong, securing a clear 4–1 victory and becoming the first Iranian woman to claim a world gold medal in karate.

Golshadnezhad began her campaign strongly in the group stage, defeating opponents from Cameroon and Uzbekistan, followed by a draw against Latvia. She then overcame the Chilean competitor to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the knockout rounds, she defeated Belarus’ representative 5–0 and secured a 4–1 victory over Tunisia in the semifinals, earning her place in the final and paving her way to the gold medal.