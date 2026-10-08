Shafaq News- Saqqez

The city of Saqqez* in western Iran will host the fourth International Kurdish Horse Festival on Oct. 16, with riders and horses from several Iranian provinces and participants from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Fars News Agency quoted the organizers as saying that the festival aims to showcase the traits and potential of the Kurdish horse breed, promote cultural and sporting exchange, and support equestrian traditions.

The program includes horsemanship displays, breed assessments and introductions of the participating horses, as well as workshops on horse breeding and breed improvement.

Riders from the Iranian provinces of Isfahan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan are expected to take part, along with participants from the KRI.

*Saqqez is in Iran's Kurdistan province, which borders Iraq and is separate from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

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