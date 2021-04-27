Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, landed earlier, Tuesday, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Upon his arrival from Baghdad, Zarif was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Qubad Talabani, the President of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan Fawzi Hariri, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) foreign relations officer Sven Desai, and Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed, among other officials in the International Airport of Erbil.

Zarif will meet with the President of Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani; Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani; and the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

Prior to his arrival to the region, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs embarked on an official visit to the Iraqi capital, where he met the three presidencies, the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, and Shiite and Sunni leaders.