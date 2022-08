Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday reunited 16 years after their split.

A press release issued earlier today said that the Secretaries-General of two parties, Mustafa Hijri and Khalid Azizi, signed an agreement to reunite under the name of the "Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran".

The two parties had failed to reunite in four attempts over the past ten years.