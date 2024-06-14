Iran's Acting Foreign Minister arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah for Meetings with PUK leaders

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday afternoon after concluding an official visit to Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Bagheri was received at Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Haval Abu Bakr, Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah, and members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political bureau.

The Iranian top official is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Qubad Talabani and Bafel Talabani, the President of the PUK.

Our correspondent noted that four main topics will be discussed during the meetings: security, trade relations, the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, and cultural ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.

Bagheri's visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah comes as part of a broader effort by Iran to strengthen its ties with the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier, he met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani and affirmed that "Our relation with the Kurdistan Region is fraternal and deeply rooted. We share a common destiny."