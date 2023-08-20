Iran-KRI trans-border trade exceeds $1 billion amid plans for new Crossings

Shafaq News/ Haji Omaran border-crossing has recorded a trade volume of over $1 billion in 2022, Mohammad Sadegh Mo'tamedian, Iran's Urmia mayor, said on Sunday.

In a joint press conference with Erbil's Governor, Omid Khoshnaw, Mo'tamedian highlighted the pivotal role the Haji Omaran crossing plays, especially in facilitating the movement of pilgrims visiting Iraq and Iran's religious sites.

He stated, "The international border post has been instrumental in bolstering the commercial exchanges between Iran and the Kurdistan region, amounting to more than a billion US dollars in the previous year alone."

Adding to the evolving dynamics at the border, Mo'tamedian unveiled an agreement to inaugurate a new border crossing named "Saidkan". The upcoming border post, as he shared, is set to be operational shortly and is expected to boost the momentum of trade relations between the two regions.