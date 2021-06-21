International delegation visits the area of conflict between Turkey and PKK

Shafaq News/ A delegation of the Women's League for Peace and freedom visited the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament in al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region.

The delegation, comprising members from 16 countries, is on a visit to cities ravaged by the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region.

The visiting delegation convened with MPs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Kurdistan Islamic Party and discussed the "Disturbing" situation in the Region due to the Turkish incursion to the Region's territory and its conflicts with the PKK.

MP of PUK, Bakhtiar Shawis, said in a press conference after the meeting, "the Kurdish issue in Turkey shall be settled with dialogue, sitting together, and peace. This is what the PUK has always been calling for."

"The PUK refuses any war between the Kurdish components in the territory," he added.

The member of the Iraqi Parliament, Dana al-Kateb, thanked the delegation for their concern about the Kurdish affairs, stressing upon "bolstering the efforts seeking to abrogate the war and halt the political clashes."

"The violations are not only Turkish. Other countries do the same every day and bombard Kurdistan, burn forests and villages, and kill defenseless people," he noted, "the Kurdistan Region is not the cause for these abuses."

"We are against any war with any internal party, between any Kurdish or state. This is our policy from the beginning," he said.

Muthanna al-Amin, a member of the Islamic Party of Kurdistan, said, "the Federal Government shall take a serious stance from the Turkish incursions and deter the internal strife in the Kurdish community."

"Unfortunately, the state position is weak given the Iraqi parties' disagreement regarding this issue," he added.