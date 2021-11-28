In the aftermath of Kolju attack.. President Barzani calls for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga 

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated the vitality of the cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in the aftermath of the terrorist double attack that killed five Peshmerga fighters and injured others.

In a statement released by his bureau earlier today, Sunday, President Barzani said, "I offer my sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives last night while trying to rescue their Peshmerga comrades in the Kolju district."

"May God Almighty bestow His mercy upon them and grant their proud families comfort and patience. I wish the wounded Peshmarga forces a speedy recovery," the statement added, "the expansion and continuation of ISIS attacks send an alarming message with real threats to the entire region."

"Therefore, greater cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, with support from the international coalition forces, is of greatest urgency and highest priority."

"We urge that the existing coordination between relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government, with the participation and support from the international coalition forces, be larger and more operative in order to confront ISIS terror networks and their threats more resolutely," he concluded.

Five were killed, and four others were injured in the double attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Garmyan late night Saturday.

A force from the Peshmerga engaged with a group of ISIS operatives in the district of Kafri yesterday, Saturday.

"Unfortunately, we have four injured Peshmerga In a cowardly attack today by ISIS terrorists on a guard post of the fifth infantry Peshmerga brigade in Kalan close to kolajo sector," the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs tweeted yesterday, "Peshmerga responded heavily, and everything is under control now."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a military vehicle heading to the site of Kolajo was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The blast resulted in the death of five passengers, including a major, according to the source.