In a meeting with Masoud Barzani, US administration deliver a message to the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, hosted today, Wednesday, a joint high-level delegation from the White House, US departments of State and Defense, in Saladin resort in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The delegation included the counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East Dana Stroul, and the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Bret McGurk, among other officials in the US administration.

In the meeting attended by the KDP's political Bureau members, Hoshyar Zebari and Mahmoud Muhammed, the delegation conveyed the greetings of the US President Joe Biden, and secretaries of State and Defence departments to Barzani, expressing appreciation for the cooperation and coordination between the Region and the United States over the past years.

The delegation affirmed that the new administration is well aware of the challenges and the situation in Iraq and the Middle East, reiterating its commitment to Kurdistan and other US allies in the region.

For his part, Barzani thanked the US for its in securing a safe zone for Kurdistan's people in the nineties of the past century and its continuing support to Iraq and Kurdistan in the battle against the terrorist organization of ISIS.

In this regard, Barzani said that ISIS threats are still "existent" because the roots of the problem have not been addressed yet.

The attendees exchanged points of view on the updates on the situation in the region, the legislative elections in Iraq, Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the challenges to the political process and stability in Iraq.