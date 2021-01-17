Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing rejected about 50 tons of materials during 2020

Shafaq News / Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing in Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region announced that about 50 tons of materials unfit for human consumption have been returned and burned during 2020.

The border crossing's media said in a statement that its cadres "during the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, returned or burned 48 tons and 631 kilograms of various materials that did not pass the examination in the relevant laboratories.

The statement pointed out that the materials included food and beverages, cosmetics, veterinary, agricultural, and construction materials ... etc."