ISK discloses strategy for upcoming regional elections

Shafaq News / The Islamic Union of Kurdistan announced its formulation of a project aimed at participating in the forthcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, with the goal of aggregating what it terms as "opposing voices" to secure a significant number of seats in the parliament and form the next government.

Salahuddin Babakr, Executive Council spokesperson of the Islamic Union, stated in a communiqué that the union has readied itself for the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections by assembling a list titled "National Framework for Dissenting Voices."

He elaborated that the project seeks to unify all dissenting voices within the Kurdistan Region under a national banner, with the intent to partake in the electoral process, thereby envisaging the attainment of a substantial number of votes. This electoral support would, in turn, enable the pursuit of a radical transformation within the region's political landscape through parliamentary means, encapsulating change in the administration of authority within the Kurdistan Region.

Expounding further, Babakr reiterated, "This aspiration is to be realized through the electorate of the Kurdistan people, by granting the requisite votes that would empower this coalition to form the forthcoming regional government."

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree stipulating that the Kurdistan Parliament elections for its sixth term will be held on February 25, 2024.

Diplomatic envoys in Erbil and Baghdad extended a warm reception to Nechirvan Barzani's announcement of the legislative election date within the region, conveying their endorsement of the conduct of "free, fair, and transparent elections."

Additionally, political forces within the Kurdistan Region were entreated to honor the designated polling date of February 25, 2024, in earnest adherence.