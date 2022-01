Shafaq News / Tens of IHEC's contract employees in al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrated in front of the Commission's office in the governorate today, demanding appointment.

Shafaq News agency's reporter said that the demonstrators demanded being appointed by the Ministry or awarded operational contracts per the Prime Minister's decision no. 284 of 2021

The number of IHEC's employees in al-Sulaymaniyah exceeds 400, and more than 3000 throughout Iraq.