ICHR condemns defamation of a historical Kurdish figure

Shafaq News / The Independent Commission for Human Rights in Kurdistan Region condemned on Monday slandering the historical Kurdish Muslim leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

The commission said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "Unfortunately, a person named Bir Luqman who considered himself a follower of the Zoroastrian religion published a video clip insulting the Kurdish leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, without any consideration to any of the foundations of coexistence and without giving attention to the feelings and feelings of Muslims."

"We condemn this statement that strikes at the peaceful coexistence between religions. The Commission strengthens and supports building and deepening the foundations of coexistence and tolerance."

The commission continued, "Like its continuous perseverance, the commission is bolstering efforts to exhibit the beautiful history of Kurdistan in tolerance, religious plurality, and coexistence between religions and components," demanding the public prosecution to consider legal proceedings.

"It is necessary and essential that both the Ministry of Endowments and the Public Prosecutor prevent those deeds," noting, "two days ago, during talks about Newroz, there was an effort to sabotage the unity, coexistence, and community peace."

A self-claimed Zoroastrian leader lashed out at the historical Kurdish Muslim leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, in a video published on social media. The incident sparked controversy inside and outside Kurdistan Region.