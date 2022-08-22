Housing units to be built for Yazidi survivors in Duhok

Shafaq News / Duhok's Department of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response revealed a new project to build housing units for those who survived the ISIS invasion.

The head of the department, Diane Jaafar, told Shafaq News agency that "Rabih al-Amal" charitable organization will fund the project, which will be built in Sharya camp, south of Duhok, noting that the camp will be replaced with 20 housing units that will host Yazidi survivors.

More than 3,500 Yazidi person are currently living in displacement camps in Duhok, the Kurdistan Region, after ISIS invaded their homeland back in 2014.