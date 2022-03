Shafaq News / The Director of Shar hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah, Omed Ali, warned that the medicines and drugs currently available at the hospital are barely enough to cover the patients' needs for two weeks.

Ali told Shafaq News agency that the company that provides the hospital with medicines and drugs had stopped doing so due to the hospital's delay in paying it dues.

He warned that the problem is life-threatening, especially amid recording cases of contagious diseases in the governorate.