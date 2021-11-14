Report

Hill International awarded contract for Downtown al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-11-14T20:25:31+0000
Shafaq News / Hill International has been awarded a contract to support the selection of an international design consultant and manage, review and verify, as well as cost manage a development in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The client is Hiwa Rauf Investment & Development (HRID), an Iraqi Kurdistan private developer. The 100,000 m2 Downtown Sulaymaniyah will consists of residential, commercial, hotel and retail facilities.

Planned facilities include a maximum of 1,200 residential units, four-star hotels with approximately 150 keys, a 60,000 m2 retail area, and a commercial area with about 9,000 m2 of lettable space. The project will also include landscaping and green areas.

Rebaz Hiwa Rauf, CEO of HRID, said: “Since its establishment in 2012, HRID has developed and operated several industrial and residential projects,

“Downtown Sulaymaniyah is a contemporary, eye-catching, and functional development that is attractive for international investors, businesses, the middle/ high class to reside, shoppers and city visitors.”

Source: Construction Online

