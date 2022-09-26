"Heavy" Turkish bombardment sparks fear among civilians in al-Sulaymaniyah

Report

Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-26T15:15:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in al-Sulaymaniyah's sub-district of Mawat, a security source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the village of Galala was a focal point of the bombardment.

Mawat's commissioner, Kamran Hasan, said in a press release that Turkish fighter jets heavily bombed the villages of Galala, Sefri, and Jabal Asus.

The unprecedentedly heavy bombardment, according to the statement, sparked fear among the civilians.

