Health authorities vaccinate senior citizens residing in a nursing facility in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-07T12:46:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Public Health authorities in Duhok, Northern Kurdistan, cracked on a campaign to immunize senior citizens residing in a nursing home in the governorate after detecting five cases among them.

Dr. Lama Hazem, head of the Prevention Department in Duhok's Health Directorate, said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was given to senior citizens wishing to receive the vaccine but are not able to mobilize to the vaccination centers.

Dr. Hazem said that 22 residents agreed to receive the vaccine, and none developed adverse effects or complications.

She added that the Duhok received more than 20 thousand doses of the Chinese and British vaccines, denying registering serious complications among vaccine recipients in the governorate.

