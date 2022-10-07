Head of PIA meets with Senior GC commander

Shafaq News / Director of the Protection and information Agency Jalal Sheikh Naji met on Friday the commander of the French forces in Iraq and Syria.

The meeting discussed the security situation in the region, as well as the effort to end the presence of ISIS terrorist organization in the country.

The two sides stressed the need to enhance military cooperation to combat terrorism and achieve peace and stability.

For his part, Sheikh Naji expressed appreciation for the Global Coalition, especially the French forces, for its key role in combatting terrorism.