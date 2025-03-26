Halabja Chamber demands official provincial status

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Halabja Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Iraq’s trade chambers to back its efforts in securing legal recognition for Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province.

Chamber Chairman Taher Sheikh Ezzedine emphasized the city's need for greater support and formal acknowledgment as an independent province.

Expressing confidence in Iraqi lawmakers and Halabja’s representatives, he voiced hope that the upcoming parliamentary session would mark a turning point in achieving this goal.

The Iraqi Parliament’s media office had scheduled the sixth parliamentary session for Tuesday but postponed it to Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.