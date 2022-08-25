Gutenberg-Sweden celebrates Kurdish women's life via theater

Shafaq News/ Under the slogan "Stop killing women in Kurdistan", the Gutenberg ceremony for the Kurdish theater in Sweden organized the eighth version on August 19th and 20th.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Kurdish scenarist Mansour Jihani said, "this year, a play named 'the death of water' was performed in coordination with the international organization of fine arts in Gutenberg, Inernatioella Shöna Konster."

The organizers of the event allowed performing the play, written by Yelda Hasan and produced by Bakr Rachid, twice a day; four times during the two-day event.

The play was inspired by the true life events of a Kurdish girl named Maria Sami, who was killed by her relatives in Erbil earlier this year.