Green Party in Kurdistan celebrates Environment Day

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Green Party kicked off a week-long series of events in Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday to commemorate Environment Day amid call for "collective action" that extends beyond the borders of the Region.

Party spokesperson Dana Najm al-Din told Shafaq News Agency that today's conference was only a part of the initiative the party organized to celebrate this day.

"Today's conference was attended environmental groups, government agencies, and NGOs," he said. "Collective action is an important message to deliver on this day," he added. "This includes relevant authorities, individuals, organizations, the private sector, and media outlets."

"We also call for stronger collaboration with the federal Environment Ministry and UN international agencies."

The initiative also includes activities like planting tree seedlings and releasing rescued birds and squirrels back into their natural habitat. These initiatives will continue throughout Sulaymaniyah for the remainder of the week.

The Kurdistan Region designated April 16th as its annual Environment Day, remembering the 1988 chemical weapons attacks by the former Iraqi regime on the Balisan, Khoshnawti, and Bahdinan valleys.