Greece's new ambassador to Iraq discuss cooperation prospects with PM Barzani

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Greece's new ambassador to Iraq, Georgios Alamanos, in Erbil on Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Barzani "congratulated the Ambassador on his inauguration and wished him success in his mission to further advance KRI-Greece relations."

Ambassador Alamanos laid emphasis on the historic and friendly ties the Kurdistan region and Greece share, particularly in trade, agriculture, tourism, and education.