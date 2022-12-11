Greece's new ambassador to Iraq discuss cooperation prospects with PM Barzani
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Greece's new ambassador to Iraq, Georgios Alamanos, in Erbil on Sunday.
According to a readout issued by his bureau, Barzani "congratulated the Ambassador on his inauguration and wished him success in his mission to further advance KRI-Greece relations."
Ambassador Alamanos laid emphasis on the historic and friendly ties the Kurdistan region and Greece share, particularly in trade, agriculture, tourism, and education.