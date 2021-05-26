Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-26T14:32:14+0000
Germany to continue supporting Kurdistan, especially the Peshmerga, Diehl says

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received, on Wednesday, the German Ambassador to Iraq, Ole Diehl, on the end of his term in office.

According to a statement, the meeting, which was attended by the German Consul General in Erbil, Klemens Semtner, addressed several issues, most notably “the KRG reforms, the normalization in the Kurdish regions outside Kurdistan’s administration (the disputed areas that are defined by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution), activating the joint coordination centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, as well as implementing the Sinjar Agreement.”

According to the statement, Barzani thanked the German ambassador for his "duties, activities and efforts in strengthening Germany's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

In turn, the German ambassador affirmed that his country will continue to “support Kurdistan and continue to provide assistance, especially to the Peshmerga forces who are confronting ISIS.”

