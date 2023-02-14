GCC invites the Kurdistan region to participate in its meetings

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with the new secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohammad al-Budaiwi, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023 held in Dubai.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Barzani attached importance to developing the ties between the Kurdistan region and the gulf states.

The GCC's new secretary-general invited the Kurdistan region to participate in the council's meetings, reiterating the Gulf states' willingness to bolster its ties with Erbil.

