GC provides great support for the Peshmerga, expert says

Shafaq News / Former Lieutenant-General in the Peshmerga forces and military expert, Jabbar Yawar, affirmed on Friday that the Global Coalition is a big supporter of the Peshmerga in its war against terrorism.

Yawar told Shafaq News agency that the Global Coalition is still playing a key role in Iraq through providing financial aid, military equipment, and ammunition for the Peshmerga forces, following a memorandum of understanding reached back in 2016 in this regard.

The Global coalition offers military advice, brings special military experts from the U.S., the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, and trains the Peshmerga fighters in the Kurdistan Region or the U.S. as well, Yawar stressed.

He noted that the international support program for the Federal and Peshmerga forces follows strict international agreements with the Federal Government.

The Peshmerga forces have been part of the Global Coalition since its formation in 2014. The coalition managed to liberate one-third of Iraq's land from ISIS terrorist organization.