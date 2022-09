Shafaq News / The Global Coalition reiterated on Sunday its support for the Peshmerga forces.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Bakhtiar Muhammad Sadiq, received the head of the Global Coalition Advisory services, according to a statement.

The statement added that the meeting discussed the reform process in the ministry of Peshmerga.

For his part, the commander expressed support for the Peshmerga forces, hoping for more cooperation with the Ministry.