French Consul-General to Kurdistan visits al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-10-21T12:37:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The French Consul-General in Kurdistan, Olivier Decottignies, visited the governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah, east of the Region, and held a meeting with Governor Haval Abou Bakr, today, Thursday. The meeting held in the governorate headquarters discussed expanding the commercial and economic ties between France and al-Sulaymaniyah, according to a statement issued earlier today. The attendees shed light upon the vitality of the French endorsement to the Region at many levels and its military support during the war against ISIS. Decottignies laid emphasis upon his country's support to the aspirations of the Kurdistan Region people at the economic, commercial, and security aspects.

