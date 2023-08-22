Free Women's Council in Kurdistan Parliament calls for national unity

Shafaq News / The Free Women's Council in the Kurdistan Parliament Union stated on Tuesday that the region is undergoing a difficult period, hence the necessity for political parties to unite on a national basis.

During a press conference, the council indicated that the federal government seized upon internal divisions within the Kurdish house as an opportunity to deal with parties separately.

The council added, "While historical external factors prevented Kurdistan from becoming an independent state, internal factors and political divisions have now become the main reasons for strengthening the Kurdistan Region within Iraq and the region."

The Free Women's Council called for resolving the issues within the Peshmerga Ministry and urged for the swift reintegration of its ranks.