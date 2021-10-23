Four cities' unpaid lecturers' demonstrations continue for the second week in a row

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-23T10:56:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Demonstrations of the unpaid lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Rania, Garmyan have marked its second week, as their demands continue to be unrealized. Unpaid lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah organized a demonstration at the front gates of Kurdistan's parliaments earlier today, Saturday. Simultaneously, demonstrations took place near the Education directorate of Halabja governorate and Rania district. The demonstrators declined the money offered to them as "bonuses" and demanded enrolling them on the Region's payroll as permanent or contract employees, warning that they will continue to boycott classes if their demands were not met.

