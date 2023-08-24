Four PKK members killed in Turkish airstrike in KRI

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region announced on Thursday the deaths of four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) due to a Turkish drone airstrike.

The agency stated in a press release that "according to the information, a Turkish drone targeted a tent in the Mergasor area within the Sidkan district of Erbil at 4:30 PM today."

The airstrike "resulted in the deaths of two PKK leaders and two members of the medical teams affiliated with the party."

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Counter-Terrorism Group reported the deaths of three PKK members, including a prominent leader, due to a Turkish drone airstrike north of Erbil.