For Health and Life: Kurdistan’s Erbil hosts vital pediatric forum

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Erbil hosted a major pediatric forum, drawing a large crowd of health professionals to discuss urgent issues in child healthcare across the Kurdistan Region.

The event, titled Children's Forum for Health and Life, attracted pediatricians, health experts, and representatives from various academic and health institutions in the Region.

Attendees explored key topics related to children's health, including:

• The state of healthcare services for children in hospitals and clinics, and ways to improve them

• The importance of vaccinations and enhancing awareness campaigns in rural areas

• Addressing common nutritional problems among children and the impact of malnutrition on mental and physical development

• Chronic childhood diseases and early prevention strategies

• The expansion of regular check-up programs

• Strengthening collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure a healthy environment in schools