First International Autumn Shopping Festival begins in Erbil, Iraq

Shafaq News/ The First International Autumn Shopping Festival commenced in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The festival is taking place at the Erbil International Fair. It features the participation of 122 companies, including local and foreign entities from ten different countries, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

During the festival's opening, Omed Khoshnaw, Erbil Governor, expressed his astonishment at the significant turnout of citizens at such exhibitions and festivals, whether they are residents of Erbil or visitors from other areas. He emphasized the support of the province and the Kurdistan Regional Government for these activities and events in Erbil due to their positive impact on commercial activities.